LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department said one person is in custody following a stabbing Sunday morning.

6 News was on the scene and saw a handful of LPD vehicles on the 3200 block of Bardaville Drive where law enforcement was seen walking around the area with flashlights.

Police said they were called out to the location around 1:30 a.m. due to a fight complaint. That’s where they said a 35-year-old female was stabbed.

She was taken to the hospital where she is being treated and is currently listed in stable condition.

LPD added that there’s no threat to the public at this time.