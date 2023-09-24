EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

ELPD said it happened around 12:30 a.m., when someone was injured by gunfire in the city of East Lansing, although they’re not exactly sure where.

According to officials with ELPD, the Lansing Police Department initially responded to the incident, finding the gunshot victim at the intersection of Saginaw Street and Coolidge Road.

When asked for a description of the suspect, no information was given. ELPD said there’s no danger to the public.