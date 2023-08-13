ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash that killed a man in Alaiedon Township, southeast of Lansing, on Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a crash involving one vehicle near the Okemos Road exit on eastbound I-96.

Officials said the driver was going east when their vehicle veered off the road and hit several trees.

The driver and sole occupant, a 43-year-old man from Royal Oak, died from his injuries.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.