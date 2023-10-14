LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday morning, while on the side of the road looking at their truck that broke down.

According to the Lansing Police Department, shortly before 5 a.m., officers were flagged down to the scene on the 2700 block of Jolly Road in Lansing.

Police did not give any information on the deceased individual as the investigation is in its early stages. However, they add that the preliminary investigation shows that a passing vehicle took off and left the area after striking the person who was looking at their stranded vehicle.

6 News was on the scene and saw a handful of first responder vehicles blocked off by police tape after the intersection of Jolly Road and Sidney Street.

It included the Lansing Police Department, Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies, the East Lansing Police Department, as well as an ambulance and a fire truck.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.