LANSING, Mich. WLNS — A traffic crash on Sunday morning involving a motorcycle in Lansing killed one and sent two to the hospital.

The Lansing Police Department said it happened on the 2900 block of Cedar Street where officers arrived at 1:06 a.m.

They added the driver of the motorcycle, a 29-year-old man from Lansing, was killed. He was wearing a helmet, according to authorities, and speed is expected to be a factor.

Two people were in the vehicle that collided with the motorcycle, a 27-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, both from Lansing. Police said they were taken to the hospital.

It is unknown if alcohol was involved, and the crash remains under investigation.