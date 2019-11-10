One killed, two injured in Delta Township crash

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Deputies are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured two others late Saturday night.

The crash happened on Broadbent Road south of Willow around 10 p.m. Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies say an 84 year old man from Lansing died in the crash. Two other victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if alcohol or narcotics were involved. We will continue to update this developing story as we learn more.

