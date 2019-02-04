UPDATE: Victim identified in Lansing fatal fire
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)-- - UPDATE: The Lansing Police have released the name of the man who died in a Sunday morning fire.
John Michael-Fredric Bolan, 43, of Lansing died when the Lansing Eastside Gateway caught fire shortly after 5:00 a.m. Sunday.
Firefighters were unable to reach the area where Bolan's body was recovered due to heavy damage from the fire.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.
ORIGINAL STORY: One man died in a fire that started early Sunday morning, according to the Lansing Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a call shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday at the Lansing Eastside Gateway on Kalamazoo St. As they fought the fire, officials were told there may be a man sleeping in the back of the facility. They were unable to access the back entrance due to structural damage.
Officials found the man, who has not yet been identified, inside the building around 10:40 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
