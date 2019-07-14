One man dead following motorcycle crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – One man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into a tree in Jackson County, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Saturday on Phal Road west of Norvell Road in Grass Lake Township.

The Jackson County sheriff says 53-year-old Leonardo McClain of Napoleon Township was riding his motorcycle westbound when he missed the curve in the road.

His motorcycle then left the road and struck trees. McClain died at the scene.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved. This accident remains under investigation.

