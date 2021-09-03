One man in hospital after shots fired in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 4:50 a.m. this morning, Eaton County Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the St. Joe and Stoll roads area in Delta Township.

Police found one man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

According to a Facebook post from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, a house was also was shot, but no one inside the residence was injured.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Heather Stefan at 517-816-8199.