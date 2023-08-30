LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police say a 56-year-old man is in the hospital tonight after being shot.

Officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle, near Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. at &;12 p.m. tonight.

Jordan Gulkis, spokeswoman for Lansing Police Department, says “this was not a random act.”

She did not share whether a suspect was in custody or not.

Off-camera neighbors say they hear shots all the time. Wednesday night’s police response, at least seven vehicles from both the Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police were on scene. Officers were seen walking on MLK with rifles in hand, and K9 officers assisting.

One woman tells 6 News she’s “exhausted” from hearing gunshots.