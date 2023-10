LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — One man was shot Sunday morning in Lansing Township near an apartment complex.

While details are limited so far, 6 News was on the scene and saw a handful of first responder vehicles and police tape on the 1000 Block of Kimberly Drive.

Police with Lansing Township confirmed that one man was shot and is being treated at a local hospital.

It is unclear of the extent of his injuries, but law enforcement adds that investigation is ongoing.