One mid-Michigan woman’s health battle and journey to motherhood

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For Ashleigh Sunderlin, the road to motherhood hasn’t been easy.

“This is your mom. I wanted to create something for you that you could have for so many years to come,” Ashleigh read out loud.

She’s writing a book for her future child.

“I want you to know about me… our family. How you came to be,” Ashleigh read.

A child she can’t carry herself.

Doctors found a 17 pound mass in her abdominal cavity.

“That was removed, along with my right ovary and fallopian tube,” Ashleigh said.

She had that procedure in 2005, but her medical battle didn’t end there. In 2015, she was diagnosed with the earliest form of cervical cancer.

She had a modified radical hysterectomy, and her uterus and cervix were removed. Which took away any chances of her getting pregnant.

“I was super angry, and I was super sad. And I was kind of in denial,” Ashleigh said.

But she didn’t give up on her dream of becoming a mom. With her remaining ovary, she underwent an in vitro fertilization treatment and retrieved her eggs.

“I have five almost perfect, double a-grade double embryos that are just waiting when the time is right,” Ashleigh said.

Someone waiting right there with her was Julianne Richardson.

Julianne heard about Ashleigh’s story, and was touched by it.

“Something about the way she talked about just wanting to be a mother,” Julianne said.

Julianne has been a surrogate twice before, and she wanted to carry Ashleigh’s baby.

“And to know that somebody with that much love… she’s going to be an amazing mom,” Julianne said.

They were hoping to start the process this year, but one more medical issue got in their way.

“Another mass was found in my abdominal cavity,” Ashleigh said.

It was a 10 pound cancerous mass, and she ended up losing her remaining ovary.

“I have gone through five rounds of chemotherapy and I have gone through twenty three rounds of radiation,” Ashleigh said.

But Ashleigh said she is not giving up.

“With surrogacy and everything… it’s like, I will never ever regret having my own child. But I would regret not trying,” Ashleigh said.

Now, Ashleigh is fighting to beat cancer, and waiting until she feels healthy enough to raise a baby.

But she continues to write the book.

“As I write this, you aren’t even here yet. But I already love you more than you will ever even know,” Ashleigh read.

Ashleigh has a GoFundMe to help with her surrogacy costs.