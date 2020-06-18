One MSU athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — One MSU student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from MSU’s athletic department.

A total of 124 student-athletes were tested on Monday. The one student who tested positive will be isolated for 10-14 days.

Housing will be arranged based on prior living arrangements and need for isolation if living with others.

During this time, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will be conducted, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs.

Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.

Student-athletes who tested negative will undergo a second round of testing on June 22. A second negative test result is required before being cleared to take part in voluntary workouts.

None of the athletic department staff members tested positive during Monday’s testing.

Additionally, one student-athlete did not report to campus after testing positive at home last week. The student-athlete is currently recuperating, with the support of family, while at home and will return to campus once fully recovered.