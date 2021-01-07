One-on-one interview with Mari Manoogian Regarding Unrest In America

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Thursday morning, the Michigan Capitol Building faced a bomb threat and was closed for two hours.

According to the Capitol building Director of Operations, a bomb threat was phoned in around 6:45 A.M. and this information was turned over to Michigan State Police.

Michigan State Police stated the current threats are under investigation. The department took to Twitter saying, “Every effort will be made to identify the person who made this threat and prosecute them to the fullest extent the law will allow.”

Michigan lawmakers were sent out a statement from The Michigan House of Representatives regarding the closure.

However, a quick arrest was made at the Capitol in Lansing. The threat came from a suspect in Ingham County, and the suspect was an individual in Eaton County. So far, the suspect is in custody.

Last night, riots broke out at the United States Capitol, and it was announced Ashli Babbitt was identified as the woman killed by police during the riots. The Capitol police officer who shot and killed the woman is on administrative leave.

Samana Sheikh, WLNS’s Digital Reporter spoke with Representative Mari Manoogian from Birmingham. She talked about the situation in Michigan and in Washington D.C. When Manoogian first heard about the Michigan Capitol shutting down, her initial thought was safety for the legislature, employees, and most importantly, the community.

“The biggest way it impacts us is we never know when we wake up in the morning whether our place of work is a safe place to be,” Manoogian stated.

She also went in-depth to discuss the effort the Capitol Police and MSP have done to keep residents informed and ensure their safety.

“I am incredibly saddened by what has happened in Washington, I was in touch with our Congressional representatives that represent the 40th district,” Manoogian said. “I was making sure that they were safe, and our collective reaction was that we were incredibly saddened by what has happened, but unfortunately not surprised having seen something that could have escalated to the level it was in Washington, that happened in our Capitol here April 30, 2020. Unfortunately, that is something that lingers in the back of our minds.”

Manoogian reacted to the death of Ashli Babbitt.

“To see something like this happen in our Capitol is obviously very saddening,” Manoogian replied, “I feel for this woman’s family, but I also understand the officer placed on administrative leave was doing his job. It’s just a situation that is just misfortunate and should have never come to that point. “

Manoogian went in-depth to discuss how there should have never been a march on the Capitol that resulted in acts of sedition.

“You have every right to believe what you believe adn think however you want to think about politics, but you don’t have a right to cause chaos and disarray in the Capitol, and you don’t have the right to injure or be violent toward other Americans.”

<<<Mari Manoogian’s full interview is attached above. >>>