One person dead following COVID-19 outbreak at Grand Ledge church

Liberty Church in Grand Ledge, where 74 cases of COVID-19 are now traced back to.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS)– Health Officials with the Eaton-Barry Health Department confirmed that one person has died following a COVID-19 outbreak at Liberty Church in Grand Ledge.

As of Wednesday morning, a total of 74 cases of the Coronavirus have been linked to the church. Eight of the cases are secondary.

The health department could not confirm the exact age of the person who passed away from the virus, but said it was an elderly individual from Ingham County.

The health department believes most individuals were exposed at a worship service on Oct. 11, 2020. Further exposures may have occurred at church events held the week before and after the worship service.