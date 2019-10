Handy Twsp. — One person has died after a crash and care fire on Interstate 96, west of Fowlerville Tuesday morning, according to our media partners at WHMI.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 7.am. prompting the closure of a 4 .5 mile segment of I-96 eastbound. The closure spanned M-52 to Nicholson Road in Ingham and Livingston counties.

This story will be updated.