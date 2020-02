Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– One man was sent to the hospital after being shot in Lansing Friday night.

Police tell 6 News they responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of Clark St. and E Cesar Chaves Ave at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Officials said the shooting was not random and that they are working to bring a suspect into custody.

The man who was shot is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.