One person injured after firework set off outside local bar

According to East Lansing Police, a firework was set off last night on the sidewalk outside Harper’s in downtown East Lansing.

One person did suffer minor injuries.

A manager at Harper’s told 6 News earlier that they think someone drove by and threw the firework out of their window.

They added that they have not gotten the chance to review their security cameras, but do think they may have gotten the car’s license plate that threw the firework.

On the sidewalk outside the bar, you can see where the firework went off.

Police say they are still investigating the situation and will have more updates on Monday.