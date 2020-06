Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — One man was injured after a shooting at Moores River Park this morning.

According to Lansing Police, a man walked into Sparrow Hospital at approximately 5:15 a.m. after being shot.

After police spoke to the victim, they learned of a shooting at Moores River Park.

Police on the scene could not confirm how serious his injuries were.

This investigation is ongoing and Lansing Police are working to find the suspect behind the shooting.