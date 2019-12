Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS)– One person was killed in a crash Friday night, after crashing into an overpass.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-96 when they crashed into the Dietz Road overpass around 6:30 p.m.

The crash shut down a portion of I-96 until 11:45 p.m.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.