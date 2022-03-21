JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—One person died in a house fire on Helena Ave. in Summit Township on Sunday around 3:15 p.m.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the house fire along with the Jackson Fire Department.

When the fire department arrived at the scene, the house was engulfed in flames.

A total of four people were trapped inside the home.

Authorities also say three people were able to exit.

As of right now we do not have any further information regarding this incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.