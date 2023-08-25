LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one person was killed and several others injured along a stretch of I-96 from Williamston Rd. to the Livingston County line during Thursday night’s storm.

I-96 closed in both directions between Williamston Rd and M52. (Google Maps)

Authorities will be keeping the interstate in this area closed in both directions for some time. This is between Williamston Rd. and M52. The sheriff’s office says more than 25 vehicles were damaged when the strongest part of the storm came over the area. This is where a suspected tornado tore through.

One person killed, several injured along I-96 in eastern Ingham County. (WLNS)

This is a developing story. This article will be updated throughout the day.