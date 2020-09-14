UPDATE: One person shot at Red Roof Inn in Eaton Co. has died

DELTA TWP., Mich (WLNS) – A man shot Sunday evening at a Delta Township motel has died.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the 33-year-old Lansing man was found shot on the north side of the Red Roof Inn on the 7000 block of West Saginaw Hwy just before 9:30 p.m.

The man was taken to Sparrow Hospital where he died of the gunshot wounds.

His name is being withheld until family is notified.

A suspect has been arrested and the investigation is continuing.

ORIGINAL STORY: LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– One person was taken the hospital after being shot at the Red Roof Inn in Eaton County.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News that they responded to the call just after 9:30 p.m.

Details are limited and the victims injuries are unknown.

Deputies also say that “all parties involved are in custody.”

We’ll continue to follow this story and give updates when we learn more.