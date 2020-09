LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– One person was taken the hospital after being shot at the Red Roof Inn in Lansing.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News that they responded to the call just after 9:30 p.m.

Details are limited and the victims injuries are unknown.

Deputies also say that “all parties involved are in custody.”

We’ll continue to follow this story and give updates when we learn more.