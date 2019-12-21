One person shot on Lansing’s south side

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — One man was shot in the 5200 block of South MLK Blvd. around 4 a.m., according to police.

6 News was on scene near the Metro Plaza just south of the MLK and West Jolly Rd. intersection, where police had a large area taped off and were working to process the scene early Saturday morning.

Police said the victim suffered non life-threatening injuries, and they did not have a suspect in custody.

A black male in a black sedan was seen driving away, but authorities do not know if the man is a suspect, witness, or relative.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar