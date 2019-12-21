One person shot on Lansing’s south side

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — One man was shot in the 5200 block of South MLK Blvd. around 4 a.m., according to police.

6 News was on scene near the Metro Plaza just south of the MLK and West Jolly Rd. intersection, where police had a large area taped off and were working to process the scene early Saturday morning.

Police said the victim suffered non life-threatening injuries, and they did not have a suspect in custody.

A black male in a black sedan was seen driving away, but authorities do not know if the man is a suspect, witness, or relative.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.