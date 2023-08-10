CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – One man is dead, a woman has been arrested, and two children were rescued following an incident in Chippewa County on Wednesday.

According to a report from the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group (SOG) had arrest warrants for Lindsey and Giovanni McNab. When authorities showed up to a home in Goetzville Wednesday morning, Giovanni is accused of shooting at officers and injuring a deputy. The deputy is in stable condition.

Giovanni and his wife Lindsey were wanted out of Christian County, Missouri for abduction and parental kidnapping. Lindsey was arrested earlier in the day. Giovanni then barricaded himself inside the Goetzville home with two children.

The standoff ended Wednesday night. SOG members found Giovanni McNab dead inside the home. It is unclear how he died. The two children were not hurt. They have been placed in the care of child protective services.