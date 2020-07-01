One woman arrested after firing shots at others, Eaton County Sheriffs report

Eaton County, Mich. (WLNS) — One woman was arrested after Eaton County Sheriffs responded to calls reporting a woman who appeared to be intoxicated and had fired shuts and pointed a gun at several people last night around 11:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived at the location of the complaint, a Travelodge at 7326 W. Saginaw and took the woman into custody.

She is currently in the Eaton County Jail.

The gun was recovered and the woman is being held on felony charges.

The case will be forwarded to the Eaton County Pros. Office for issuance of formal charges.

No one was injured or struck by any rounds in this dangerous situation.