One woman hospitalized in rollover crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman was sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a single car rollover crash in Lansing late Saturday night.

Lansing Police confirmed they assisted at the scene that happened on Martin Luther King Blvd. just north of Willow Saturday night. According to witnesses, the driver of the car tried to swearve around apickup truck when she lost control of her car and hit a curb, causing her car to flip upside down.

Authorities say she was conscious leaving the scene and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. Authorities say nobody else was injured and the area has since been cleared.