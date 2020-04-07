One woman shot after road rage shooting in Lansing, police say

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

The Lansing Police Department has reported one woman was shot in a road rage incident in Lansing Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting at 12:42 a.m. at a house located in the 1500 block of William in Lansing.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 34-year-old woman with an injury to her neck area.

The victim gave the officers a statement and was taken to a local hospital with an unknown injury.

Officers on the scene determined in a preliminary investigation that the female suspect followed the victim in her car to the area of S. Martin Luther King near Holmes Rd. and got into an arguement with the suspect while driving due to road roage.

The female suspect followed the victim to a house on the 1500 block of William.

The victim left her car and had a verbal exchange with the suspect, who was still in her car. The victim turned toward the residence and heard a gunshot and felt a pain in her neck area.

The suspect drove away.

The suspect is described as having a light complexion. She is a black female with either braids or corn roll hair. The suspect vehicle is an older model of a dark blue sedan.

The victim has been treated at a local hospital and has been released.

– If you have any information on this incident, contat Lansing Police 517-483-6855