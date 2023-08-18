LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Need to renew your permanent disability placard, but don’t have time for snail-mail or to go the Secretary of State?

You can now renew certain parking placards online, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Friday.

Anyone who needs to renew a permanent disability placard can do so online in minutes, Benson said.

If you need an extension on a temporary disability placard, you will still have to do so by mail or at a branch office. Organizations that have permanent disability parking placards for their transport vehicles can also now renew or replace them online.

“Every Michigan resident should have choices for conducting Secretary of State transactions that meet their individual needs,” Benson said. “We’ll continue to ensure that government works for everyone by offering more convenient ways to do business with us.”

Michigan issued about 250,000 accessible parking placards in the past 12 months, and processes about 100,000 renewals and replacements each year that are now eligible for online completion.

There are also now more than 160 Secretary of State self-service stations across the state, primarily at grocery stores like Kroger and Meijer.

Most transactions are now conducted outside of Secretary of State offices, Benson’s office said.