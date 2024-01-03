LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The owner of the Onondaga Tavern – destroyed on New Year’s Eve in a massive fire – owed nearly $90,000 in debt to a local credit union and Ingham County. This is before adding in lawyer’s fees, interest rates and other costs.

Ingham County law enforcement officials tell 6 News that owner Chris Potter is not currently a focus of the investigation into the suspicious fire, but the financial information is “something we’ll have to investigate.”

The office of the Ingham County Registrar of Deeds confirms with 6 News the property was sold in a sheriff’s sale on June 22. A sheriff’s sale is one of the last steps in a foreclosure on a mortgage.

View of the Onondaga Tavern fire from a drone flown by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Dec. 31, 2023 (Photo: Ingham County Emergency Management)

The mortgage was provided by the Consumer’s Professional Credit Union (CPCU), according to a legal notice of the sheriff’s sale published in the Detroit Legal News. The total due at the time of the publication was $82,500.

CPCU purchased the debt at the sheriff’s sale on June 22, 2023, a common practice. Under the law, the person who owes on the mortgage has six months to pay off the debt in what is called a “redemption period.” That period ended Dec. 22, 2023, for 5576 Oak St., the address of the Onondaga Tavern.

Terry Garrison, CPCU CEO, declined to comment on whether or not the debt had been paid by Dec. 22.

Potter told 6 News he “thinks” he paid off the debt before the redemption. He didn’t want to comment further, saying he was focusing on positive things like the upcoming candlelight vigil.

“I can tell you that there does not appear to be any type of redemption document recorded in our office pertaining to this property,” Trisha Geering, Chief Deputy Register of Deeds Ingham County, tells 6 News in an email. “Documents are created signed and notarized prior to arriving at our office; in other words, we are the last office to receive any documentation of changes in ownership of any property. It may be possible that Mr. Potter redeemed the property through the bank’s attorney in fact, and the document just has not been submitted for recording yet.”

Geering added it is not legal for officials in that office to determine legal ownership of a property.

Multiple fire crews respond to the burning Onondaga Tavern. Dec. 31, 2023 (WLNS)

Multiple fire crews respond to the burning Onondaga Tavern. Dec. 31, 2023 (WLNS)

Multiple fire crews respond to the burning Onondaga Tavern. Dec. 31, 2023 (WLNS)

Multiple fire crews respond to the burning Onondaga Tavern. Dec. 31, 2023 (WLNS)

Multiple fire crews respond to the burning Onondaga Tavern. Dec. 31, 2023 (WLNS)

Multiple fire crews respond to the burning Onondaga Tavern. Dec. 31, 2023 (WLNS)

Multiple fire crews respond to the burning Onondaga Tavern. Dec. 31, 2023 (WLNS)

A dozen local fire departments assisted the Onondaga Fire Department in battling the fire that was first reported at about 5:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

(Source: Ingham County Treasurer’s Office)

In addition to the foreclosed mortgage, the property was placed on the county’s tax foreclosure list on March 1, 2023. Over $5,000 was owed to the county in taxes from 2021. A hearing is scheduled on February 8, 2024, for Potter to show cause as to why the county should not take the property for unpaid taxes. If the tax debt is not paid by March 31, 2024, Ingham County will take ownership of the property.

Ingham County Treasurer Alan Foxx tells 6 News Potter has not reached out to the county to address the overdue taxes.

Potter’s CRP Management Corporation, which is listed on property records as a co-owner of the property, was automatically dissolved by the state’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) on July 15, 2023. The dissolution was automatic because Potter had not filed annual reports for two years. A spokesperson from the agency confirmed the dissolution by email with 6 News.