LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The fire that destroyed the Onondaga Tavern Sunday has been classified as suspicious, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth tells 6 News.

He says arson investigators from the Michigan State Police are assisting in the investigation on the cause of the fire. No one was seriously injured by the fire, but two were left without homes as a result.

Wrigglesworth says the fire fighters were still putting out hot spots late into Sunday afternoon.

Multiple fire crews respond to the burning Onondaga Tavern. Dec. 31, 2023 (WLNS)

Wrigglesworth tells 6 News there is not currently any link to a Christmas day blaze that gutted the Diamondback Motorcycle Club in Windsor Township last week. That fire is also being investigated for “possible arson,” Michigan State Police officials confirmed.

First responders were first called the property Sunday at about 5:30 a.m. Fire crews from at least a dozen agencies were on scene, bringing tanker truck after tanker truck full of water to help put the fire out. Water was also being pumped out of the nearby Grand River.

The tavern has been a popular location for motorcycle enthusiasts for years. Customers also had the quirky tradition of attaching currency, signed by a visitor, to the establishment’s walls.