ONONDAGA, Mich. (WLNS – For more than 120 years, drinks have been pouring at the location known as the Onondaga Tavern. But Monday, with the New Year rung in, the building is in ruins and surrounded by a fence – and regulars are mourning a favorite watering hole.

Regulars called the Onondaga Tavern simply O.T., and they tell 6 News the fire that ripped through the bar and attached apartments Sunday morning have left a hole in their hearts.

“I was just crying all day yesterday,” says Annie Smith. “Because it’s an icon. It’s been here over 100 years. I just, it just broke our heart and a lot of other people’s hearts, too.”

Multiple fire crews respond to the burning Onondaga Tavern. Dec. 31, 2023 (WLNS)

She and her husband Thomas say they will miss the bar – with its quirky money stapled to the walls and friendship and entertainment.

“It felt like family. Everybody knew everybody and everybody was really nice,” says Thomas. “It’s a sad situation there, knowing it’s not going to be there anymore.”

The fire was first called in Sunday morning shortly at 5:30 a.m. Fire crews from a dozen local agencies assisted Onondaga Fire Department in battling the blaze.

A pump was sunk in the Grand River to bring up fresh water to douse the fire, while tanker trucks from other agencies made multiple trips to fill up with water, have it pumped out onto the fire, then travel back for more water. Crews from Mason put ladder trucks in the air and used water cannons to battle the blaze as well.

Multiple fire crews respond to the burning Onondaga Tavern. Dec. 31, 2023 (WLNS)

Multiple fire crews respond to the burning Onondaga Tavern. Dec. 31, 2023 (WLNS)

Multiple fire crews respond to the burning Onondaga Tavern. Dec. 31, 2023 (WLNS)

Multiple fire crews respond to the burning Onondaga Tavern. Dec. 31, 2023 (WLNS)

Multiple fire crews respond to the burning Onondaga Tavern. Dec. 31, 2023 (WLNS)

Multiple fire crews respond to the burning Onondaga Tavern. Dec. 31, 2023 (WLNS)

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth tells 6 News on Monday that the fire is ‘suspicious’ and his agency has sought assistance in the investigation from the Michigan State Police arson investigation team.

Monday, Annie and Thomas Smith met up with friends at a bar across the street.

“It’s sad,” says Diana Haney.

Stephen Haney, her husband concurs and jumps in.

“It’s troubling,” he says. “It’s almost like losing a child. Everyone knew your name, and everyone cared about each other. And they were there to help each other if they were in need.”

“We have met so many people, and developed so many friendships,” says Diana. “It was a local place to hang out and enjoy each other’s company and it was lovely.”

Social media followers posted to 6 News about the Onondaga Tavern fire on Sunday. (WLNS)

Social media followers posted to 6 News about the Onondaga Tavern fire on Sunday. (WLNS)

Social media followers posted to 6 News about the Onondaga Tavern fire on Sunday. (WLNS)

Social media followers posted to 6 News about the Onondaga Tavern fire on Sunday. (WLNS)

Social media followers posted to 6 News about the Onondaga Tavern fire on Sunday. (WLNS)

Social media followers posted to 6 News about the Onondaga Tavern fire on Sunday. (WLNS)

There is talk on social media about potential fundraisers or supporting efforts to rebuild the iconic staple of the community. And both the Haneys and the Smiths say ‘yes’ to that idea.

“Yes, we would like to see it come back,” says Thomas.

“Sure,” says Annie. “Of course.”

“Oh, most definitely,” says Diana.

While Stephen echoes his wife, “Because the thing is, it should be rebuilt bigger and better and it’s gonna happen. I truly believe it. And it will have a lot of support from everyone.”