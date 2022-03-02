LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Did your cellphone buzz with the words “proficiency demonstration test” today?

If so, the Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management can explain.

According to the office, the message was an accident, after Washtenaw County was doing some work with their alert system and sent a message that was meant for the test server to the live server by mistake.

Some phones in Ingham County, particularly the southeastern part, may have received that “emergency” message.

Rest assured Ingham County, there is no emergency and no action is required.