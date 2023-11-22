LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thanksgiving is upon us. That means many people are preparing.

No matter how detailed that grocery list is, however, it’s likely something was forgotten.

In Downtown Lansing, The Capital City Market Wednesday was bustling with last-minute shoppers scrambling for ingredients for their feast Thursday.

“The day before Thanksgiving – the Wednesday before – is one of our busiest days in the entire year for the grocery industry,” said Capital City Market Store Director Robert Lajcaj.

He said the market is ready for the rush. But what are shoppers really looking for on this Thanksgiving eve?

“All of our produce is flying off the shelves,” Lajcaj said. “We’re doing great with meats and proteins – even our deli items. Your sides for your holiday meal have been flying off the shelves. So all of our fresh items have been doing great this year.”

Alex Archambeault was among the last-minute shoppers on Wednesday.

“It’s really helpful because being busy all the time and stuff like that, it’s really essential these stores stay open and their inventory is stocked up,” he said. “Because when I need things, I need them. So, it’s good that I can come and grab them.”

Over in Delta Township, Jim Joseph was celebrating his grocery discoveries at Horrocks.

“How can you have Thanksgiving without tahini, of course?” He asked. “Or, Hubbard squash? I am so happy!”

He said his stop at Horrocks was helpful in light of last-minute changes.

“My deer processing wasn’t done,” he said. “So I have to get a specialty meat of some sort, and somebody told me they have an unbelievable meat market here, too.”

Kim Horrocks, owner of the destination grocery store bearing his name, said experience has been a key tool in making sure his shelves are ready for last-minute Thanksgiving shopping.

“Floral departments’ been busy today,” he said. “And the produce department is busy, and some specialty food has been busy. But we have lots of everything – so whatever you want, we probably got it.”

Both stores will be open on Thursday with slightly different hours. Capital City Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Horrocks from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.