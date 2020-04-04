Open burning still restricted statewide, campfires also banned in some areas

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– As the weather warms up, recreational and debris burns become more common. While they might seem like a good idea when you’re stuck at home under the Governor’s order, it could still get you in trouble.

The Michigan DNR has suspended all debris burning across most of the state in an attempt to protect first responders from COVID-19.

“Brushfire you can get four to five departments there at a time and there’s all that interaction and we’re trying to hopefully curtail that as much as possible this spring,” DNR Fire Prevention Specialist Paul Rogers said.

The state is still allowing campfires, but some local departments, like the Grand Ledge Area Fire Department, are not.

“The Michigan DNR has put on their Facebook page has put on their web page that you know go ahead and run bonfires and do this, however local jurisdictions have the ability to restrict bonfires and that type of thing,” GLAFD Chief Rodney Vandecasteele said.

While it seems extreme, Chief Vandecasteele said it helps take some pressure off his department.

“We want to make sure that our attention is focused right now on the COVID-19 and making sure if somebody needs our assistance and our help we have the resources to go to them,” Chief Vandecasteele said.

This time of year, burning complaints are one of the most common calls that fire departments receive. Some of those departments are still allowing people with a permit to have campfires, proper barrel fires, and conduct some agricultural burning.

Fire officials say the best thing to do, is check with your local department before you burn anything.