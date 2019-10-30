Open enrollment for health insurance marketplace opens Nov. 1

If you don’t have health coverage, the time to apply is coming up.

Open enrollment for health insurance on the Health Insurance Marketplace will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 this year.

People can either renew their coverage or enroll in a plan to secure their health insurance coverage set to begin on Jan. 1, 2020.

If you’re planning to enroll in health insurance using the Health Insurance Marketplace, here are a couple things you need to know:

If you don’t have health insurance through a job, Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), or another source that provides qualifying health coverage, the Marketplace can help you get covered.

Your health care premium is tailored to your personal income. Based on your income, you could qualify for a premium tax credit that lowers your monthly payment. You could also earn savings on out-of-pocket costs like deductibles and copayments.

There are multiple ways to apply. You can register online, by phone or in-person through an agent, through certified enrollment partner websites or a paper application.

Also keep in mind that if you’re already enrolled in a program and you don’t update your application, you could be automatically enrolled in a 2020 plan.

The Ionia County Health Department has a Certified Application Counselors available who can help you fill out an application and enroll.

If you would like in-person assistance, call (517) 527-5341 to make an appointment. For more information on plan options, or to see if you qualify for savings based on your income, visit healthcare.gov.