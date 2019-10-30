Open enrollment for health insurance marketplace opens Nov. 1

If you don’t have health coverage, the time to apply is coming up.
Open enrollment for health insurance on the Health Insurance Marketplace will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 this year.
People can either renew their coverage or enroll in a plan to secure their health insurance coverage set to begin on Jan. 1, 2020.
If you’re planning to enroll in health insurance using the Health Insurance Marketplace, here are a couple things you need to know:
- If you don’t have health insurance through a job, Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), or another source that provides qualifying health coverage, the Marketplace can help you get covered.
- Your health care premium is tailored to your personal income. Based on your income, you could qualify for a premium tax credit that lowers your monthly payment. You could also earn savings on out-of-pocket costs like deductibles and copayments.
- There are multiple ways to apply. You can register online, by phone or in-person through an agent, through certified enrollment partner websites or a paper application.
Also keep in mind that if you’re already enrolled in a program and you don’t update your application, you could be automatically enrolled in a 2020 plan.
The Ionia County Health Department has a Certified Application Counselors available who can help you fill out an application and enroll.
If you would like in-person assistance, call (517) 527-5341 to make an appointment. For more information on plan options, or to see if you qualify for savings based on your income, visit healthcare.gov.