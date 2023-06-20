LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gift of Life, an organization that helps those in need of organ or tissue transplants, gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to support legislation that would add another way to sign up as an organ donor.

Officials with Gift of Life say there are more than 2,000 in Michigan that are waiting for a life-saving organ. Tuesday’s rally was to support those people.

Attendees at the rally include families of organ donors, transplant recipients, living donors, and people still waiting for an organ transplant.

Dorrie Dils, President and CEO of Gift of Life Michigan, does not expect there to ever be a day where organ donation isn’t needed, but says the registry for organ donation is growing at the slowest rate in its history.

“People who are waiting for an organ transplant, their life is suspended in time until they get that life-saving gift. They’re waiting for somebody to say ‘yes’ to donation. It’s amazing to see them get transplant and be able to resume their normal day to day activities,” Dils said.

If you’re interested in becoming an organ donor, you can sign up at Michigan.gov.