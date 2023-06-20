LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Making it easier and more convenient to give the gift of life. That was the goal for dozens of people today during Organ Day at the capitol.

The Check Your Heart Act would be the first of its kind in the nation. It would put a donor registry question on your state income tax forms.

Supporters say it will help save lives.

“I’ve spent 34 years now with a new heart,” one supporter said.

“It has helped us in ways we can never imagine,” said another.

One of the attendees was a mother, who lost her daughter in 2016 to an ear infection.

Her daughter, Shayna, not only donated her organs but was the first in Michigan to donate her hands.

She couldn’t hold her son’s hands anymore. So she would’ve wanted somebody else to,” her mother, Debra, said.

Her sister Zoey got emotional thinking about the three people Shayna was able to help.

“So that people have their loved ones still and it makes me very proud of her.”

And Shayna’s son who lost her when he was just a year old.

“Momma Shayna was a hero,” he said.

The Check Your Heart Act is expected to pass in the State Senate this week to give Michigan residents the chance to sign up as organ donors during tax season by simply checking a box.

People like State Rep. Cynthia Neely support the bill. She donated a kidney to her sister seven years ago.

“Unfortunately, my sister lost her life 10 months ago. I would do it all over again because I had an opportunity, and she was here for another seven years,” said Neely.

Representative Felicia Barbec says so many people are waiting for donors.

“About almost 2,500 folks here in Michigan who are awaiting a transplant. And we need to have more folks available,” she said.

Lawmakers say they want this to take immediate effect once it’s signed, so that by the next tax season, we will have the option to check that box.