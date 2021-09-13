Organization donates $40K to Lansing based charity

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Earlier today, the organization Two Men and a Truck donated $200,000 dollars to two non-profit organizations that help families, and teens.

Two Men and a Truck donated $160,000 to Convoy of Hope today.

“This type of gift enables us to ensure that families who are impacted, families who are in need have the relief supply they need as they’re trying to lift themselves up and recover from these types of storms,” Eric Neubauer, the Regional Director of Partner Engagement for Convoy of Hope.

The non-profit helps families in natural disasters. Eric Neubauer says it’s needed now more than ever.

“Their commitment and ongoing partnership allow us to be there on the front end of crisis like hurricane Ida,” says. “In the south, on the gulf coast and the northeast and with the droughts in the west. It’s a busy busy time for us right now.

A local non-profit is also getting a boost. Two Men and a Truck also gave $40,000 to Ele’s place. A Lansing-based organization that serves grieving children and teens.

“The impact of this gift is significant. 40 thousand dollars is going to allow us to provide peer support for over 100 individuals over 12 months,” said Dan Laymin Pres. CEO of Ele’s Place.

John Nobis, the CEO of Two Men and a Truck International says giving back is a part of their job.

“We have always understood that as a business community we need to be a part of the entire community. Writing these checks and partnering further with Ele’s Place and Convoy of Hope we’re showing that commitment to those values,” said John Nobis CEO OF two men and a truck.