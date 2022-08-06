LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An organization that aims to help young people achieve their goals hosted a day of empowerment, purpose and vision.

Members of the Dream Warriors program explained how what they’re doing will help make a positive difference, and how others can also participate.

The group’s motto is, “I will do something great. I will be someone great.” Young people that attended the Dream Warriors’ event had an opportunity to meet potential role models.

“Some people just need a mentor. I feel like Dream Warriors really has that place; that comfort zone of someone can be here and support you throughout your journey,” said Dream Warrior participant Albert Yuen.

This was Yuen’s first time at a Dream Warriors event. He is one of many who told 6 News the importance of bringing in people like firefighters and police officers to talk with young people.

“These young people are the biggest part of our community. We want them to know that we’re here to support them in their hopes, goals and dreams. When they slip and fall and make mistakes, we want them to know that it’s not the end. We’re there to pick you up; let us give you guidance,” said David Odom, Administrative Officer for the Lansing Fire Department.

One kid at the vent said it was a dream come true to meet some men in uniform, as he hopes to wear one of his own someday.

“I wanted to be a cop and I want that to happen, so that’s why I’m here today. We need cops; we keep the city safe. That’s why we’re here, to keep places safe,” said William Ebright, Dream Warrior participant.

One organizer at the meeting said this is just one of many events Dream Warriors hopes to host. With more help from the community, Drew Barbour said Dream Warriors can become a support system for young people in Lansing.

If you are interested in volunteering with Dream Warriors, visit for more information