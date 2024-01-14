LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As we continue to get through our first big winter storm, an organization that donates shoes to those in need is asking for your help with boots.

“it’s kind of sad, if you think about it, because a lot of times they have them, they’re torn up, they’re worn out,” said Geronimo Lerma, Executive Director for Footprints of Michigan.

“You know, some have bags over them just to keep their feet dry,” Lerma said.

As Michigan is expected to see wind speeds up to 50 mph, along with below-freezing temperatures, there are still dozens of people on the streets without boots to keep them warm.

Footprints of Michigan has been trying to fill this need for the last nine years in the tri-counties, but things have only gotten worse.

“The way with the economy and everything that is going on, it’s definitely picked up and there are more [homeless] camps around there,” said Lerma. “We have a lot of great organizations that help with outreach, to make sure they’re okay, but there has definitely been more camps popping up.”

Footprints of Michigan: ‘Actual shoes from a homeless veteran’ (WLNS))

Children’s boots collected for Footprints of Michigan. (WLNS)

Footprints of Michigan (WLNS)

During Friday night’s winter storm, the organization was called by Lansing Police Department about a man walking through the snow in 20-degree weather–with just Crocs on.

“We sprung into action, we came and got him the winter boots that he needed, so he could start off the morning with warm, comfortable feet,” said Lerma.

Lerma said situations like this have become all too common–he said in 2022 alone, the group gave out more than 15,000 pairs of footwear.

But now, with the demand increasing, they’re asking for your help with more donations.

“Your new or gently used footwear, we could definitely use them,” said Lerma. “We repurpose them; we have volunteers that come in, clean them, disinfect them. The ones we can use, we use; the other ones we’re not able to, we recycle them.”

Moving forward, Footprints of Michigan’s organizers are looking to expand their operation–and hopefully build a new building.

So if you would like to help, you can find more info here.