OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – An organization that provides Christmas presents for local children in need and children in the hospital is hosting a charity cornhole tournament Saturday.

Santa’s First Responders will be at the Marketplace on the Green in Okemos Saturday.

Same-day registration will be available at 3:30 p.m. and the tournament will start at 4:30 p.m.

The registration fee is $50 per two-person team. There will be food trucks and a DJ with music.

All proceeds will benefit the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center and other Santa’s First Responders initiatives.