Some of the people attending the May 9 event have not seen their family member inside the corrections system for more than a decade.

May 9 is Citizens Prison Reform day at The Capitol, and advocates say this year’s theme is “stronger families equals stronger communities.”

The event is Tuesday, May 9 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., inside the Mackinac Room of the Anderson House Office Building.

To give an inside look into what solitary confinement is, there will be a mock solitary cell for those attending to walk through.

Organizers say that sharing stories of those impacted by incarceration is one of the best ways to spark legislative changes.

“Families really need to understand that they have to become activated; that they need to utilize their personal stories and their voices in order to bring change here in Michigan,” said Lois Pullano, Executive Director of Citizens for Prison Reform.

Some of the proposed changes include putting new programs in place, crisis intervention training for officers, and collaboration between corrections and communities.

Pullano proposed programs will benefit those incarcerated and their families, as well as the community.

“What we know is people come out needing less services, needing less supports and they’re able to re-join and give back and become employed,” Pullano said.