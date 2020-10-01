Organizers seeking changes before next live presidential debate

(WLNS) — Presidential Debate organizers are said to be mulling over needed changes — stemming from the first meeting between President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The President is also responding this morning to the criticism he’s been receiving for his comments about white supremacists.



President Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden returned to the campaign trail a day after their contentious first debate.

“Last night I did what the corrupt media has refused to do: I held Joe Biden accountable for his 47 years of lies,” Trump said.



“I describe it as a president doing everything he possibly could to avoid talking about the issues,” Biden said.

More than 73-million people tuned in to watch on Tuesday night.

The two candidates had several sharp exchanges, but the debate was notable for how frequently the president interrupted his opponent.



“I want to make sure,” Biden said.

“You graduated last in your class, not first in your class,” Trump said.

“Mister president. can you let him finish, sir?” Chris Wallace, the moderator said.

CBS News counted at least 70 instances of president trump cutting off or speaking over the former vice president.

Biden interrupted the president less than 20 times.

Biden early on in the debate asked President Trump: “will you shut up, man?”



Organizers are promising to make changes for the last two debates.

a source tells CBS News the commission on presidential debates may allow candidates’ microphones to be turned off while the other is speaking.



“Proud boys, stand back and stand by!” President Trump said.

On Wednesday, members of President Trump’s own party were doing damage control after the president’s refusal to denounce white supremacists during the debate.



“I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it. If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak,” Senator Tim Scott (R- South Carolina) said.



President Trump later tried to clean up the remark.

“I don’t know who proud boys are but whoever they are, they have to stand down. Let law enforcement do their work.”



The next presidential debate, a town-hall-style event with voters, is set for October 15 in Miami.