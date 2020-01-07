Original Klavon’s Pizzieria and Pub closes River Junction location

River Junction, Mich. (WLNS): Klavon’s Pizzeria and Pub’s River Junction location is closing.

The owner, Justin Klavon announced the closing on the Klavon’s Pizzeria and Pub Facebook page Monday saying that after 13 years of making pizza at the original Klavon’s, they have decided to permanently close the Rives Junction location as of Monday Jan. 6.

“This location laid the groundwork for future expansion and transformed Klavon’s into a well-known, hospitality driven restaurant,” Klavon wrote. “The closing of Rives Junction will allow us to redirect focus at our Jackson and Mason locations, where we see endless opportunities to perfect our craft. Please know that the goal is to retain as many of our Rives Junction employees as possible, should they choose to work at one of the other Klavon’s locations.”