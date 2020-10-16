Orionid meteor shower to be prevalent throughout October

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The nights are getting longer and colder, but that just makes them better for star gazing and it just so happens there is an astronomical event to check out right now.

We are in the middle of the Orionid meteor shower which occurs every year in October as Earth passes through the debris from Halley’s Comet.

These meteors are bright and fast-moving as they enter into the atmosphere at 41 miles per second.

The meteor shower is set to continue through November 7th, but it will be at its peak this upcoming Wednesday on October 21st.