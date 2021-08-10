Oswosso man paid $95,000 in unlawful arrest suit

CORUNNA, Mich. (WLNS) — Seven months after a video of a former Corunna Police Chief Nick Chiros arresting Matthew Wrosch of Oswossi went viral, Wrosch is receiving $95,000 in a settlement for unlawful arrest.

The arrest resulted in the firing of Chiros from the police force.

According to an attorney representing Wrosch in the case, Wrosch is a citizen journalist who was responding to a police scanner message that a man was threatening suicide from the top of a transmission tower.

“I expected it to get some attention, but I didn’t think it would blow up like this,” Wrosch said.

Police were called to help deal with a man threating to jump from a tower. Wrosch also went to the scene.

He says he was live streaming the situation to make sure police were following the law.

“I zoomed in all the way on my camera and I could barely see the guy on the tower,” Wrosch said. “It was a little speck. It wasn’t about catching him. It was about the police response,” he said.

In the video you can hear two MSP troopers ask Wrosch to move further back. He does.

Soon after police chief, Chiros tells him to leave the scene. Wrosch refuses and tells him his right to be there is protected under the first amendment.

“I was not about to leave, Wrosch said. “I was there to protect the guy in the tower.”

Wrosch tells 6 News he spent hours behind bars and is thankful for the support he’s received.

“I was locked up for 22 hours in the county jail. They refused to press any charges on me. I was released that sat. morning at around 10-10:30 am,” he said.

Wrosch’s attorney informed the City of Corunna of plans to file a First and Fourth Amendment lawsuits in Federal Court. Following some negotiations, Wrosch’s case was settled for $95,000.