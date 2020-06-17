Otlewski announces this year is his last at Haslett

You can’t mention Haslett football without bringing up Charlie Otlewski and it’s not just because he’s been at the helm of the Vikings’ program for the last 26 years.

He’s a Hall of Fame coach who has compiled over 200 wins in his tenure and has guided the Vikings to great success over the years. At one point (1998-2008) he even led the Vikings to 11 straight playoff appearances, earning state runner-up finishes in 1998 and 2005.

He had hoped to coach at Haslett until at least 2022, which would be two more years, but an offer came along that was too good to refuse.

“We all know as players, at least up until my college years, and then as a coach there’s a time to step aside and move on to something else,” Otlewski told WLNS 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren.

He then added, “With what’s happened over the last week and a half with the school board here in Haslett, they offered a teacher buyout. It’s basically a financial incentive to retire.”

His retirement from teaching is effective as of June 30, but he plans on coming back to coach one last season in the fall. The Haslett school district offered every teacher a buyout, not just those who have been there for 30 years (like Otlewski).

“Kind of a heavy heart, but I’m good with it.”

He then went on to say, “I”m excited about the next opportunity that’s going to come along.”