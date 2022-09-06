EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tensions were high Tuesday night at the East Lansing City Council meeting as people who were upset about the charges filed against DeAnthony VanAtten aired their concerns.

VanAtten is the 20-year-old Black man who was shot while running away from East Lansing Police Officers

in the parking lot of the Lake Lansing Meijer store back in April.

Attorney General Dana Nessel has since announced that the police officers involved would not be facing criminal charges but VanAtten would, which prompted a heated backlash.

People wanted to know the next steps the city is planning to take as an internal investigation is done by the department.

“There’s no individual can walk away and say that there wasn’t a system’s failure that day,” said Mayor Ron Bacon.

VanAtten is charged with four counts of resisting police as well as one count of retail fraud and weapons charges.